Three charged in Park City drug bust

The Lake County Sheriff's Gang Task Force arrested three Park City residents on drug charges Tuesday after an investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at their residence, authorities said.
The investigation began when the task force received a tip of marijuana being trafficked out of a residence in the 3300 block of Judy Lane in Park City, according to the sheriff's office. A search of the home Tuesday found nearly 2,000 grams -- more than 4 pounds -- of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia and more than $10,000 cash, sheriff's police said.
Arrested were Angel L. Feliciano, 20, on felony charges of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis; Jasmine A. Rodriguez, 19, on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of cannabis; and Wilkins Feliciano, 21, on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.