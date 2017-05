Shots fired at Aurora cops; several people arrested

Aurora police have arrested several people after officers came under fire about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 900 block of Superior Street on the city's near east side.

Police returned fire and one suspect was wounded in the leg and taken to an area hospital, police said.

No police officers were injured.

Police said the area remains part of an active crime scene investigation and asked residents to stay away. They said more information will be released as it becomes available.