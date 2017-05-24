Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/24/2017 1:48 PM

Natural-gas smell is from a print job, Geneva officials say

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Have you been smelling natural gas in western Geneva the last two days?

Stop worrying, it isn't coming from a leak, according to the Geneva Fire Department.

It's in the exhaust from a printing plant, which is using Mercaptan, the chemical added to odorless natural gas to give it a detectable smell.

The plant is printing materials that have a small scratch-and-sniff patch. The scent being applied contains Mercaptan.

Mercaptan is made of carbon, hydrogen and sulfur that is detectable to the human nose at levels of less than one part per million. Since natural gas in its pure state does not have a smell, Mercaptan is the ideal additive to colorless, odorless gases so they can be identified well before they reach hazardous levels, according to fire department officials.

The printing company, which operates on Gary Lane, will be continuing its production run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday,

For more information, residents can call the fire department at (630) 232-2530.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account