Man skips trial, convicted of 2012 Aurora cocaine deal

Rumaldo Anzaldua was absent for his trial this week.

A 40-year-old Oswego man was convicted of a 2012 cocaine deal this week and faces between nine and 40 years in prison. Rumaldo Anzaldua, however, never showed up for his trial and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Jurors on Tuesday convicted Anzaldua, who had a last known address of 100 block of Delores Street, of felony delivery of a controlled substance, prosecutors said.

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that a co-defendant had agreed to sell four ounces of cocaine for $3,500 to North Central Narcotics Task Force undercover officers the night of Dec. 12 outside a Spring Street residence in Aurora.

When Anzaldua arrived, he gave the co-defendant the cocaine and both were arrested.

The co-defendant pleaded guilty in 2014 to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Judge Linda Abrahamson set Anzaldua's next court date for June 6 for sentencing.

Anzaldua was free on bond and last came to court May 18, but he failed to appear Monday for the beginning of his trial.

Anyone with information about Anzaldua and his location should call their local police department.