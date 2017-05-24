Emanuel playing poker about plans for CPS tax hike

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday played poker with his plan to tax downtown businesses and high net worth individuals to put the broke Chicago Public Schools on solid financial footing, despite pressure from the City Council's Progressive Caucus.

Emanuel said he would wait until the Illinois General Assembly adjourns its spring session before identifying a local source of revenue to generate the $400 million to $600 million in annual revenue CPS desperately needs.

In other words, the mayor doesn't want to show his hand too soon and let Springfield off the hook.

"If you think in the final seven days that I'm going to tell Springfield everything I'm going to do while they're negotiating an education budget, you've got to get yourself another negotiator. That would be the dumbest thing you could do," the mayor said.

