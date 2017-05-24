Dawn Patrol: Woodridge husband shot pregnant wife before killing himself

Police: Woodridge husband shot pregnant wife before killing himself

Woodridge police have identified the husband and pregnant wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide Monday. Full story

Superintendent: Third mumps case confirmed at Jacobs High School

A third case of mumps has been confirmed at Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Superintendent Fred Heid announced yesterday. Full story

Part of Route 59 closed after oil spill

A section of Route 59 in Barrington Hills will be closed through this morning after an oil spill caused slick conditions on the pavement, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday. Full story

Driver killed after car rear-ends trailer in Fox Lake

One person was killed when a car slammed into the back of a flatbed trailer Tuesday afternoon along Route 12 in Fox Lake, police said. Full story

Allstate Arena steps up security after Manchester attack

Rosemont's police chief and Allstate Arena's executive director were on the phone with each other Monday night after hearing about the deadly terrorist bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Full story

Sleepy Hollow man charged with child rape

A 27-year-old Sleepy Hollow man has been charged with sexual assault of a young girl after being discovered by the girl's mother. Full story

Geneva might sell Fox River site for housing

Geneva aldermen were divided Monday on whether the city should sell land it owns on Crissey Avenue to a developer who wants to build housing. Full story

Weather

Rain throughout the day with a high of 60 degrees. It will in the low 50s when you head out the door this morning. Lows tonight around 50. Full story.

Traffic

Resurfacing work is causing restrictions on Route 59 between Higgins and Barrington roads. Full story.

True complete game for Lester, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs got home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Anthony Rizzo and a complete game with no walks from pitcher Jon Lester Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Read Bruce Miles' take.