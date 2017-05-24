Chicago man charged with cousin's murder at Elk Grove motel

hello

A Chicago man faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of his 33-year-old cousin who was found dead in an Elk Grove Village motel room Sunday.

Deon Moore, 36, was charged Wednesday in the death of Larry Moore, 33, also of Chicago. A bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the back of his neck after an altercation Sunday afternoon at Motel 6, 1000 W. Devon Ave., police said.

Elk Grove Village Police Chief Chuck Walsh said Wednesday police didn't find anything in their investigation to suggest a long-running dispute between the cousins -- only that an argument escalated into a physical altercation when a gun was used.

"The family was shocked, not only for victim's sake, but also having a family member being involved," Walsh said.

A hotel employee cleaning rooms discovered the victim, and police were called.

Larry Moore was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police caught up with Deon Moore in Chicago early Monday and brought him in for questioning, which led to charges being filed.

"The motel had good video surveillance and we were able to determine quickly this suspect was last seen with the victim," Walsh said.

Larry Moore had been staying at the motel for a couple weeks after being recently hired by a company in Elk Grove's business park, Walsh said.