Tina G's in Mundelein opening outdoor dining section

hello

Just in time for summer, a popular Mundelein restaurant will open a new outdoor dining area this weekend.

The al fresco tables at Tina G's, 10 E. Park St., will be set up on the public sidewalk in front of the restaurant, which is in the downtown area just east of Route 45.

Although outdoor dining isn't uncommon in Mundelein, tables on sidewalks are rare. Only one other full-service restaurant in town has sidewalk dining: the Park Street Restaurant, which is next to Tina G's at 14 E. Park St.

Sidewalk dining requires a special permit from the village board. Tina G's got its permit Monday night.

Trustee Robin Meier strongly supports the Tina G's plan.

"I think this is a great draw and option for the downtown area," Meier said. "Our summers are so short that people like to enjoy the outdoors whenever possible."

Mayor Steve Lentz likes that two restaurants offering sidewalk dining are so close to each other. A coffee house on the block, the Area General Store, has some outdoor tables, too.

"A synergy is created that helps attract more people," he said.

Other Mundelein restaurants have outdoor seating, including Luke's of Mundelein, Franks for the Memories and Emil's Sports Bar & Pizzeria. But in those cases, the tables are on private property, not public sidewalks.

At Tina G's, six outdoor tables are planned, each with four chairs, according to a memo from Mundelein Community Development Director Amanda Orenchuk.

Barriers to separate the tables from passers-by using the sidewalk will be required to ensure pedestrian access isn't blocked.

The permit allows outdoor dining there between April 1 and Oct. 31. The tables and chairs must be removed when Tina G's isn't open for business.

Tina G's has been a hot spot in town since its debut last summer. It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Co-owner Phil Gilardi said he and his wife, Tina, are excited to offer al fresco service.

"We're hoping for a nice summer (so) people will be able to utilize it," he said.