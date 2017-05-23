Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Antioch man killed in crash with school bus in Wisconsin

Lee Filas
 
 

An Antioch man was killed Friday when his van rear-ended a school bus in Trevor, Wisconsin, a media website is reporting.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Peter Thomas Marsalek, 21, was driving the van in the 24500 block of Highway C when the van hit the bus in the rear when the bus stopped to pick up a student, westofthei.com is reporting on their website.

There were 19 students and a driver on the school bus, the website is reporting. The bus was transporting students to Central High School in Paddock Lake.

Four students received minor injuries in the crash. Three were transported to local hospitals, the website is reporting.

According to his obituary, Marsalek attended St. Peter Grade School and was a graduate of Antioch Community High School.

He was an avid duck hunter and was working as a tile setter.

Visitation for Marsalek will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at St. Peter Church, 557 Lake Street in Antioch. His funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

