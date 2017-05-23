Elgin man admits illegally recording woman in shower during domestic attack

Elvin L. Adams faces up to three years in prison on a video recording felony charge.

An Elgin mas has admitted to illegally recording a woman during a domestic attack in September 2016.

Elvin L. Adams, 43, of the 300 block of Crystal Avenue, will be sentenced June 23 by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler after recently pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery and felony unauthorized videotaping, according to court records.

He was being held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail and will get more than 217 days credit on any sentence issued.

Adams was charged with using his cellphone to record the woman in the shower, according to a police report.

Adams and the woman, 41, argued at a residence on the 1400 block of Meyer Street in Elgin in early September, according to the report.

While she was showering, Adams pulled back the curtain and recorded it on his cellphone, the report said. The woman grabbed a towel, but he cornered her in a hallway and tried to pull off the towel, police said.

Adams entered a blind plea in which a defendant admits guilt without having a sentencing agreement with prosecutors, and leaves it in the hands of the judge. He faces up to three years in prison, but probation is an option.

Adams has previous convictions for marijuana possession, burglary, disorderly conduct, domestic battery and window peeping, records show.