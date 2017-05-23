Breaking News Bar
 
Barrington wildlife center trying to save coyote pup found in bag

  • Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barrington is trying to save this coyote pup whose six siblings were found dead in a burlap bag on Cook County Forest Preserve District property.

    Courtesy of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Efforts to save a coyote pup whose six siblings were found dead in a burlap bag on Cook County Forest Preserve District property near Barrington Hills continue.

Forest district spokeswoman Lambrini Lukidis said the May 11 incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Lukidis said Tuesday it's not known what occurred before a man fishing at Penny Road Pond reported seeing the animals in the burlap bag, which was in the water. The pond is by East Penny and Old Sutton roads near Barrington Hills.

She said a forest preserve officer found what later was confirmed to be seven coyote puppies, but only one was still alive. The officer brought the coyote to Golf Rose Animal Hospital in Schaumburg.

Dawn Keller, founder and director of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barrington, said Golf Rose summoned her organization about 9 p.m. May 11 to provide follow-up care.

When the group was called in, members learned the surviving male coyote pup was undergoing treatment for a shattered right rear leg.

"We did not realize by any stretch of the imagination that the puppy was badly injured," Keller said.

Volunteers have been feeding formula to the coyote puppy as part of its treatment at Flint Creek, Keller said, but its prognosis is questionable.

