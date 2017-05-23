Authorities advise riders, travelers to watch for suspicious behavior after concert bombing

Aviation and transit officials took Monday's terrorist attack at a British concert venue in stride Tuesday, advising riders and travelers to carry on as normal but be alert for suspicious activity.

At least 59 adults and children were wounded and 22 were killed by a suicide bomber in the foyer of the Manchester Arena as an Ariana Grande show was ending, authorities said.

The arena is next to a commuter railway hub, Victoria Station, which was closed after the explosion.

The Chicago Police Department, which handles security in the public areas of O'Hare and Midway International Airports, said in a statement it was "closely monitoring the situation in Manchester and we are in real-time communication with our federal partners. At this time, there is no nexus or known threat to the Chicago area."

A U.S. Transportation Security Administration spokesman said travelers might see increased security as officials "take extra precautions."

Metra police regularly talk with local and federal law enforcement agencies to share security information, a spokesman said.

Authorities encouraged people who see or hear anything suspicious on trains or in airports to contact police.