Woman, 22, killed in crash on Orchard Road in Aurora after exiting SUV

A 22-year-old Geneva woman was struck and killed early Monday morning on Orchard Road in Aurora, apparently after she exited another vehicle, according to police.

Police were notified about 2:15 a.m. to a report of a body on Orchard Road between Galena Boulevard and Illinois Avenue. Police said Karla R. Benavides was lying in the roadway and subsequently struck by a 2015 Subaru headed south on Orchard. The driver, a 26-year-old Oswego resident, immediately pulled over and stayed on the scene until officers arrived.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

Authorities are investigating why Benavides exited abruptly from a black Chevy Equinox sport utility vehicle, which was traveling along Orchard Road.

Police are looking for potential witnesses, including the driver of the Chevy and its occupants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

