Waukegan man claims self-defense as murder trial begins

Juan Guajardo feared for his life seconds before plunging a knife into two brothers, killing one and wounding the other, during a scuffle outside the home they shared, a defense attorney said as the Waukegan man's murder trial got underway Monday.

However, Lake County prosecutors countered that Guajardo, 40, showed no signs he was attacked by the victims before the fatal stabbing June 21, 2014.

"Evidence will show he didn't do it in self-defense," Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Jim Newman said during opening statements. "Evidence will show he plunged a five-inch serrated steak knife into both because he intended to kill them."

Guajardo is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Manuel Alaniz, 39, outside their home in the 600 block of North Lewis, and aggravated battery for the stabbing of his brother, Ignacio Alaniz. He faces 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted of murder.

Defense attorney Jed Stone said Guajardo became "scared" before the stabbings when Manuel Alaniz became violent while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

"Juan was attacked by these two brothers," Stone said. "Manuel was crazy drunk and violently high, and in a decision to save his own life, Juan found a knife on a barbecue stand and used it to protect himself."

Guajardo, who remained on the scene after the stabbings, initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Manuel Alaniz's death, but charges were upgraded to first-degree murder in July 2015.

His trial is expected to last through Wednesday. He remains in custody at the Lake County jail on $3 million bail.