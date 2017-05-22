Breaking News Bar
 
UK police: 'A number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert

  Ariana Grande performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

    AP File Photo

  Ariana Grande arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 28.

    AP File Photo

 
Associated Press

LONDON -- Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena.

Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's U.S. record label, said the singer is OK and that they are investigating what happened.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, "Dangerous Woman." The tour began Feb. 3 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

• AP Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu contributed to this story from New York.

