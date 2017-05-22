Toddler dies in single-vehicle crash in Carpenterville

hello

Carpentersville police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that killed a toddler on the 100 block of Deer Creek Drive, near the intersection of Deer Creek Drive and Rosewood Drive.

Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said in a news release the police were called at 9:43 a.m. to the area and immediately began live-saving efforts before the child, 2 to 3 years old, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by Carpentersville police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, Kilbourne said.