Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 5/22/2017 12:48 PM

Toddler dies in single-vehicle crash in Carpenterville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

Carpentersville police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Monday morning that killed a toddler on the 100 block of Deer Creek Drive, near the intersection of Deer Creek Drive and Rosewood Drive.

Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said in a news release the police were called at 9:43 a.m. to the area and immediately began live-saving efforts before the child, 2 to 3 years old, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by Carpentersville police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, Kilbourne said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account