updated: 5/22/2017 6:13 PM

Timeime to sink or float at Stevenson High cardboard regatta

  Video: Stevenson HS cardboard regatta

    Video: Stevenson HS cardboard regatta

  Ananya Shah and Andriy Bilobokyy struggle to stay afloat Monday during a cardboard boat regatta at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.

      Ananya Shah and Andriy Bilobokyy struggle to stay afloat Monday during a cardboard boat regatta at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Anne Baldino paddles her way across the Stevenson High School pool Monday in a homemade cardboard boat as part of an physics class activity.

      Anne Baldino paddles her way across the Stevenson High School pool Monday in a homemade cardboard boat as part of an physics class activity.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Anne Baldino paddles her way across the Stevenson High School pool Monday in a homemade cardboard boat as part of an physics class activity.

      Anne Baldino paddles her way across the Stevenson High School pool Monday in a homemade cardboard boat as part of an physics class activity.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Stevenson High School student Anne Baldino, right, disembarks from the cardboard boat she and classmates made for a physics class activity Monday.

      Stevenson High School student Anne Baldino, right, disembarks from the cardboard boat she and classmates made for a physics class activity Monday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Stevenson High School student Anne Baldino, right, hops off the cardboard board she and fellow physics students made for a class activity Monday.

      Stevenson High School student Anne Baldino, right, hops off the cardboard board she and fellow physics students made for a class activity Monday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Students in Stevenson High School's Advanced Placement Physics I classes tested their buoyancy Monday with an annual cardboard boat regatta.

Gathering at the Lincolnshire school's indoor swimming pool throughout the day, the teens put homemade cardboard boats in the water, climbed in and tried to cross to the other side and back.

The students worked in teams of four, with one or two designated boat pilots on each team.

"A handful of boats made the crossing successfully, but most sank before getting across one time," Stevenson spokesman Jim Conrey said. "Some boats sank immediately."

