Timeime to sink or float at Stevenson High cardboard regatta

Students in Stevenson High School's Advanced Placement Physics I classes tested their buoyancy Monday with an annual cardboard boat regatta.

Gathering at the Lincolnshire school's indoor swimming pool throughout the day, the teens put homemade cardboard boats in the water, climbed in and tried to cross to the other side and back.

The students worked in teams of four, with one or two designated boat pilots on each team.

"A handful of boats made the crossing successfully, but most sank before getting across one time," Stevenson spokesman Jim Conrey said. "Some boats sank immediately."