posted: 5/22/2017 11:37 AM

So far, mystery shrouds Kennedy's spending on staff, rent, T-shirts

Businessman Chris Kennedy became the first big name Democrat to announce his candidacy for governor in February -- but he has yet to report some traditional campaign expenditures, including payments for well-known consultants, rented office space, campaign T-shirts and stickers and travel expenses.

Kennedy, the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, announced his candidacy via a video sent to supporters and he reiterated in an email this week that he's running his campaign for voters, not for "political insiders." That was in response to reports that the Democratic establishment is instead rounding up early support for J.B. Pritzker instead.

But while Kennedy announced his run on Feb. 8, he didn't make expenditures until March 28 -- nearly seven weeks later, according to his quarterly report filed with the state Board of Elections on April 17. The filing reports expenditures, contributions and debts and obligations through March 31.

For the full story, click here.

