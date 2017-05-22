Prospect Heights couple plead not guilty to sexually abusing teens

hello

A Prospect Heights couple charged with sexually abusing teenage boys they had invited to their home entered not guilty pleas Monday.

Christopher Wheeler, 30, and his husband, Anthony Wheeler, 25, face multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy.

Prosecutors said one 14-year-old told authorities he was invited to the Wheeler home for dinner approximately five times between June 1 and July 31, during which time he drank beer and smoked a hookah pipe. The teen said the men abused him on each occasion and that a camera appeared to film the abuse on at least one occasion, according to prosecutors. The teen also said Christopher Wheeler threatened him, prosecutors said.

The other 14-year-old said Christopher Wheeler abused him March 3, when the teen was at the Wheeler home for a birthday party, prosecutors said.

The 15-year-old said the couple invited him for dinner March 5, showed him pornographic videos and sexually abused him, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said other teens were present in the home at the time and denied any improper conduct.

Neither defendant has any criminal background.

Christopher Wheeler is being held on $4 million bail. Anthony Wheeler is being held on $3 million bail. Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo ordered them to post the entire amount to be released from custody instead of the 10 percent defendants typically post.

The Wheelers next appear in court on June 28.