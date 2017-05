Orchard Road closed in Aurora due to fatal crash

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Orchard Road in Aurora, officials confirm.

Orchard remains closed between Geneva Boulevard and Orchard Trail while the accident is investigated.

Sigalert is reporting the crash was at 4:12 a.m. and involved a pedestrian and a vehicle during the overnight hours.

Police officials were unavailable to comment this morning.