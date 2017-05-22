Breaking News Bar
 
One person killed in crash on Orchard Road in Aurora

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Orchard Road in Aurora Monday morning, according to ABC-7.

The crash was in the southbound lanes of Orchard between Galena Boulevard and Indian Trail Road. According to ABC, the road reopened just before 8 a.m.

Sigalert reported the crash was at 4:12 a.m. and involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police were not immediately available to comment. It is not known how many vehicles were involved and whether it was a hit-and-run.

Investigators remained at the scene early this morning.

