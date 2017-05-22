Jason Day, Michael Phelps join forces in St. Charles

Breaking News Bar
 
  • University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh gets a fist bump from PGA golfer Jason Day after teeing off on the first hole during the Golf. Give. Gala charity golf tournament Monday at the St. Charles Country Club. Proceeds benefited the foundations of Olympian Michael Phelps and Day.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Olympian Michael Phelps, with his son Boomer, and PGA golfer Jason Day talk to the media before the Golf. Give. Gala charity golf tournament Monday at St. Charles Country Club.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • PGA Tour golfer Jason Day tees off during the Golf. Give. Gala charity tournament Monday at St. Charles Country.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Celebrities get together for a group picture before the start of the Golf. Give. Gala charity golf tournament Monday at St. Charles Country Club. Proceeds benefited the foundations of Olympian Michael Phelps and PGA golfer Jason Day.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Michael Phelps, the world's most decorated Olympian, and Jason Day, one of the PGA Tour's top golfers, hosted Golf. Give. Gala. Monday at St. Charles Country Club.

"Golf. Give. Gala. is bringing together some of the most celebrated sports heroes and celebrities. We are honored that so many people have committed to making this event a success," Phelps said in a news release.

Proceeds benefit the Michael Phelps Foundation and Jason and Ellie Day's Brighter Days Foundation.

The celebration started Sunday with auctions at the Hotel Baker and a concert at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

Day arrived from Irving, Texas, where he lost the AT&T Byron Nelson by one shot on the first playoff hole to Billy Horschel Sunday.

The Michael Phelps Foundation is focused on growing the sport of swimming and promoting healthy and active lives, especially for children.

The Brighter Days Foundation provides funding and resources to projects, organizations and families in need to ensure everyone has a chance for a brighter day and a brighter future. More information is at brighterdaysfoundation.com.

For more on the Phelps foundation, go to michaelphelpsfoundation.org.

