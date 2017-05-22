Jason Day, Michael Phelps join forces in St. Charles

Michael Phelps, the world's most decorated Olympian, and Jason Day, one of the PGA Tour's top golfers, hosted Golf. Give. Gala. Monday at St. Charles Country Club.

"Golf. Give. Gala. is bringing together some of the most celebrated sports heroes and celebrities. We are honored that so many people have committed to making this event a success," Phelps said in a news release.

Proceeds benefit the Michael Phelps Foundation and Jason and Ellie Day's Brighter Days Foundation.

The celebration started Sunday with auctions at the Hotel Baker and a concert at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

Day arrived from Irving, Texas, where he lost the AT&T Byron Nelson by one shot on the first playoff hole to Billy Horschel Sunday.

The Michael Phelps Foundation is focused on growing the sport of swimming and promoting healthy and active lives, especially for children.

The Brighter Days Foundation provides funding and resources to projects, organizations and families in need to ensure everyone has a chance for a brighter day and a brighter future. More information is at brighterdaysfoundation.com.

For more on the Phelps foundation, go to michaelphelpsfoundation.org.