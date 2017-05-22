Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/22/2017 10:38 PM

Images: Conant High School graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 

Conant High School held its graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre.

Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Members of the James B. Conant High School Class of 2017 participate in the school's 52nd annual commencement exercises at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Monday night.
  Members of the James B. Conant High School Class of 2017 participate in the school's 52nd annual commencement exercises at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Members of the James B. Conant High School Class of 2017 participate in the school's 52nd annual commencement exercises at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Monday night. Here, Samantha Jacobsen offers the welcoming address.
  Members of the James B. Conant High School Class of 2017 participate in the school's 52nd annual commencement exercises at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Monday night. Here, Samantha Jacobsen offers the welcoming address.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
  Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account