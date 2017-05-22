Images: Conant High School graduation

Conant High School held its graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre.
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Members of the James B. Conant High School Class of 2017 participate in the school's 52nd annual commencement exercises at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Members of the James B. Conant High School Class of 2017 participate in the school's 52nd annual commencement exercises at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Monday night. Here, Samantha Jacobsen offers the welcoming address.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Images from the Conant High School graduation on Monday, May 22, at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer