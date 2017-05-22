Geneva woman killed in crash in Aurora after exiting SUV

A 22-year-old Geneva woman was struck and killed early Monday morning on Orchard Road in Aurora, apparently after she exited another vehicle after an argument, according to police.

Police were notified about 2:15 a.m. to a report of a body on Orchard Road near Britta Lane on the city's far west side. Police said Karla R. Benavides was lying in the roadway and subsequently struck by a 2015 Subaru headed south on Orchard. The driver, a 26-year-old Oswego resident, immediately pulled over and stayed on the scene until officers arrived, police said.

Aurora Police Lt. Jeff Wiencek said authorities were investigating and suspect that alcohol and/or illegal drugs may have played a role in the accident.

Wiencek said Benavides was riding in a black Chevy Equinox SUV with another male, and female who was driving, when she exited against their wishes.

"She had become frustrated during an argument and departed from the vehicle against their wishes," Wiencek said.

The driver of the Subaru was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

A preliminary finding in an autopsy conducted Monday revealed Benavides died of multiple injuries suffered when she was struck by the car. Toxicology samples have been sent for forensic analysis, according to the Kane County coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.