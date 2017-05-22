Geneva woman killed in crash in Aurora after exiting SUV

hello

A 22-year-old Geneva woman was struck and killed early Monday morning on Orchard Road in Aurora, apparently after she exited another vehicle, according to police.

Police were notified about 2:15 a.m. to a report of a body on Orchard Road between Galena Boulevard and Illinois Avenue. Police said Karla R. Benavides was lying in the roadway and subsequently struck by a 2015 Subaru headed south on Orchard. The driver, a 26-year-old Oswego resident, immediately pulled over and stayed on the scene until officers arrived, police said.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

A preliminary finding in an autopsy conducted Monday revealed Benavides died of multiple injuries suffered when she was struck by the car. Toxicology samples have been sent for forensic analysis, according to the Kane County coroner's office.

Authorities are investigating why Benavides exited abruptly from a black Chevy Equinox sport utility vehicle, which was traveling on Orchard Road.

Police are looking for potential witnesses, including the driver of the Chevy and its occupants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.