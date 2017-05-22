Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/22/2017 5:30 PM

Downstate postmaster recommends mailbox maintenance

Daily Herald Staff Report

With summer just a month away, the Du Quoin's postmaster is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes.

"Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers," Du Quoin Postmaster Stephen Dinkins said.

The Postal Service publicizes this annually because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.

"This is especially important after the effects of last winter," Dinkins said.

Some of the typical repairs that might be needed include replacing loose hinges, repainting, remounting a loose post and replacing or adding house numbers.

"Customers should be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited," Dinkins said. "Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with my office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction."

For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, call Dinkins at (618) 542-3933.

