updated: 5/22/2017 5:58 AM

Dawn Patrol: Suburban high schools celebrate graduates; Fire destroys building near Lake Zurich

  • Verity Poglayen tries to keep her hat from blowing in the wind during the Lakes Community High School graduation Sunday in Lake Villa. There were 370 seniors who received their diploma at the commencement exercises.

Suburban high schools celebrate graduates

Graduates from several high schools throughout the suburbs, including Palatine, Fenton, Kaneland and Warren Township, received their diplomas yesterday during commencement ceremonies. Check out the Daily Herald's graduation photo galleries here.

Fire destroys building near Lake Zurich

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a vacant building near Lake Zurich over the weekend. The blaze was fought by more than a dozen departments, Wauconda Fire District officials said. Full story.

U-46 school board to meet tonight on charter school proposal

Elgin schools officials will conduct a special meeting tonight on the Elgin Math and Science Academy charter school proposal. It's unclear what will be discussed at the meeting as the group proposing the charter school is in negotiations with Elgin Area School District U-46 on a contract for the school to open in 2018. Full story.

Glen Ellyn microbrewery could get tax incentive

Glen Ellyn trustees are set to award a tax incentive to developers who have run into mounting costs to convert an aging retail building into a restaurant and microbrewery downtown. Developers sought a sales tax rebate to fill a funding gap in the roughly $3.1 million project to purchase and renovate the former Schmid store into the Two Hound Red Microbrewery. Full story.

Weather

Some clouds and 49 degrees this morning. A news storm system is setting up to the west when temperatures reach 70 degrees. A couple possible showers tonight when temperatures dip to 56 degrees tonight. Full story. Traffic

Orchard road is closed in Aurora between Galena Boulevard and Indian Trial due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Full traffic.

Pieces coming together as Cubs slam Brewers

The Cubs have scored 41 runs in the first five games of the current homestand, and they added 13 yesterday in a 13-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. The Brewers made the final score somewhat deceptive with 5 runs in the ninth inning. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' full take here.

Imrem: Is hype over Sox signee Robert overblown?

The White Sox reportedly signed 19-year-old Cuban sensation Luis Robert, who has been called "the best player on the planet." Columnist Mike Imrem says Robert has quite a challenge ahead of him: To live up to the hype. Read his full column here.

