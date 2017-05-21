Smooth sailing for first damless Des Plaines River Canoe and Kayak Marathon

Roger Eaton of Dallas carries the boat he and partner David Long piloted. Theirs was the first to cross the Mount Prospect finish line. Starting times were staggered, and the tandem did not post the fastest time. Photo by Steve Zalusky

Mark McNeill of West Dundee and J.B. Livengood of Lake in the Hills bring their craft home after crossing the finish line in Mount Prospect. Photo by Steve Zalusky

Father and son Rich and Ben Brissette of Des Plaines head out of the starting gate. Photo by Steve Zalusky

Glen and Mary Ann Moss of Libertyville carry their canoe as they prepare to launch in Libertyville. Photo by Steve Zalusky

More than 700 boaters took advantage Sunday of the first dam-free Des Plaines River Canoe and Kayak Marathon.

With the removal of the Hollister and Daniel Wright low-head dams in Lake County, boats were paddled without obstruction over the 18.5-mile course.

Bill McDermott of Libertyville, the event's start line coordinator, said that means no required portages, which could pave the way for the race's version of breaking the 4-minute mile barrier. "There is a two-hour threshold that's never been crossed," he said.

However, with lower water levels, it didn't appear likely to happen, and officials were still compiling results late Sunday. River height at the Gurnee Gage was measured at just above three feet on Saturday night, and there was concern that the water around the former Ryerson dam was so shallow that an advisory was sent to anyone who might own craft with a fin or non-retractable rudder that they should portage or risk boat damage.

Among the first to cross the finish line was the kayak owned by Jim Pechous of Lombard, a member of the St. Charles Canoe Club. He clocked in at 2 hours and 42 minutes.

"I wish the water was a little bit higher," he said, "but it wasn't too low, where you were hitting stuff."

But in general, the race is easier without the dams.

"There is an upside and a downside," Pechous said. "The upside is you don't have to portage around the dams. The downside is where the dams have been removed, the water is really shallow."

Al Pilgrim, the event's co-chairman, said there was also some concern earlier in the week about a logjam at Willow Road/Palatine Road earlier in the week. But that was removed.

The first paddlers left the starting gate near Oak Springs Road in Libertyville about 8 a.m. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the first boats crossed the finish line at Dam No. 2 Woods in Mount Prospect. They included the combo of Rich Brissette and his son Ben Brissette of Des Plaines, the tandem of J.B. Livengood of Lake in the Hills and Mark McNeill of West Dundee.

The first boat to cross, although it did not post the quickest time, was piloted by Roger Eaton of Dallas and David Long of Louisville, Kentucky. They registered a time of two hours and 29 minutes.

Beside the removal of the dams, the big news was the introduction of a new trophy for women in the stand-up paddleboards category. McDermott said that prior to this year, it was only given to men, because not enough women had registered to create a trophy class. Not so this year; at least six women signed up.

"I think that's awesome," said Fiona Hope of Libertyville. "Girl power all the way."

Another paddleboard entrant, Joe Steplyk of Grayslake, concurred.

"I think we need more women in the sport, especially younger girls," he said, "because it attracts more people to the sport."