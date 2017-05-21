Images: Wauconda High School graduation

Wauconda High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Ariela Solano, left, and Josephine Karg wave to friends during FaceTime on their phone before the Wauconda High School graduation Sunday at Quentin Road Bible Church in Lake Zurich. There were 317 seniors who received their diploma at the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Distinguished senior honor student Charlene Bernardo takes a video of the senior class giving the Bulldog fight cheer after she gave her speech during the Wauconda High School graduation Sunday at Quentin Road Bible Church in Lake Zurich. There were 317 seniors who received their diploma at the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Maryjane Dominguez waves to family during the Wauconda High School graduation Sunday at Quentin Road Bible Church in Lake Zurich. There were 317 seniors who received their diploma at the commencement exercises.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Wauconda High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the Quentin Road Bible Baptist Church in Lake Zurich.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer