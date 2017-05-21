Images: Maine West High School graduation

Maine West High School held its graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre
Maine West graduates of over 400 raise their hands in unity as the song Unity played at their commencement in the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Audience members light up the Rosemont Theatre with their cell phones, much to the surprise of the graduates, after they played the song Unity which is a song of inspiration.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Anna Remus delivers the Maine West commencement address "The Top of Our Mountains" to her fellow graduates of over 400 at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Megan Kalinowsk, 18, of Des Plaines gives a fist pump after she received her diploma with her fellow graduates of over 400 at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer