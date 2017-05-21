Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/21/2017 2:22 PM

Images: Maine West High School graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Mark Welsh
 
 

Maine West High School held its graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre

Maine West graduates of over 400 raise their hands in unity as the song Unity played at their commencement in the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
  Maine West graduates of over 400 raise their hands in unity as the song Unity played at their commencement in the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Audience members light up the Rosemont Theatre with their cell phones, much to the surprise of the graduates, after they played the song Unity which is a song of inspiration.
  Audience members light up the Rosemont Theatre with their cell phones, much to the surprise of the graduates, after they played the song Unity which is a song of inspiration.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Anna Remus delivers the Maine West commencement address "The Top of Our Mountains" to her fellow graduates of over 400 at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
  Maine West's Anna Remus delivers the Maine West commencement address "The Top of Our Mountains" to her fellow graduates of over 400 at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Megan Kalinowsk, 18, of Des Plaines gives a fist pump after she received her diploma with her fellow graduates of over 400 at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
  Maine West's Megan Kalinowsk, 18, of Des Plaines gives a fist pump after she received her diploma with her fellow graduates of over 400 at the Rosemont Theatre on Sunday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
  Images from the Maine West High School graduation on Sunday, May 21, at the Rosemont Theatre.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account