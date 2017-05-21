Images: Grayslake Central High School graduation

Grayslake Central High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Grayslake Central High School graduates enjoy Sunday's commencement ceremony at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central student Kiara Andersen, left, has her tassel adjusted by fellow graduate Cole Adkins before the start of Sunday's graduation ceremony at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central High School graduate Preston Tower adjusts his tassels before Sunday's commencement ceremony at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grayslake Central High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer