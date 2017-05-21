Images: Grant Community High School graduation

Grant Community High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Graduates toss their caps during Grant High School's commencement ceremony Sunday in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Ryan Freimuth reacts after getting his diploma during Grant High School's commencement ceremony Sunday in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Graduates march to the field house during Grant High School's commencement ceremony Sunday in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Logan Lewis gives the valedictory address during Grant High School's commencement ceremony Sunday in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Images from the Grant Community High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at the school in Fox Lake.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer