Images: Another busy Week in Pictures

Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Woodland Elementary East students in Krystyna Jakielski's second grade class performed two short plays for family members Tuesday at the Gages Lake. Cinderella, was one performance, and was played by Arianna Riley, third from left. She is greeted by the prince played by Fares Asad, right, much to the shock of her stepsisters and stepmother, back from left, Irebami Aiyeyemi, Katie Wilson and Liani Rodriguez.