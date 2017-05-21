updated: 5/21/2017 10:03 PM
Images: Another busy Week in Pictures
Sheriff's Deputy John Willer prepares to raise the American Flag during the Lake County 2017 Police Memorial in the Lincoln Memorial Plaza outside of the Lake County Courthouse Friday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Merle Phillips, 110, gets her portrait taken by Tom Sanders on Thursday at Belmont Village Senior Living in Carol Stream.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
College Preparatory School of America in Lombard members host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building it will construct behind its existing school at 331 W. Madison Street in Lombard. The new building will house high school students when it is finished in about 18 months.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Sue Gallios, of Schaumburg demonstrates how clothes were washed in the 1800's at Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg on Sunday. Families spent Mother's Day at the Spring Valley farm learning about the farm, animals, and the history of Schaumburg's farm families.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton is participating in the national We Are Sikhs campaign by inviting area residents and officials to learn about Sikhism and contributions made by Sikh Americans across the country.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Debbie Buttoner and her daughter Tess look through some clothing from LuLaRoe during the Mother's Day "Art in the Park" at the Depot in East Dundee.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
A cafeteria and place for public events at Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Aquatic specialist Ken Senopole cleans the pool Tuesday at the Family Aquatic Center in Wheeling. The Wheeling Park District is preparing the pools and gardens at the waterpark in preparation for the June 3 opening.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Kelly Galvan, of Crystal Lake gets her makeup done at Taylor Stevens Salon by Jeanette Garcia as part of her prize for being one of four winners of the Algonquin Commons March Makeover Madness contest. Winners had their hair done in addition to makeup and also received gift cards for a shopping trip in the mall.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Woodland Elementary East students in Krystyna Jakielski's second grade class performed two short plays for family members Tuesday at the Gages Lake. Cinderella, was one performance, and was played by Arianna Riley, third from left. She is greeted by the prince played by Fares Asad, right, much to the shock of her stepsisters and stepmother, back from left, Irebami Aiyeyemi, Katie Wilson and Liani Rodriguez.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Outgoing Mundelein Police Chief Ray Rose hugs Mundelein fire department administrative assistant Jen Rogers during a retirement ceremony at the police station Thursday. Thursday was Rose's last day on the job after serving for 20 years as police chief.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Wall braces are in place Wednesday as construction crews make progress on the west side of the new Menards store being built on the northwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Gregg's Parkway. The two-story, 286,986-square-foot building/garden center in Vernon Hills is taking shape with a planned 2018 opening.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Don Sortor, left, puts a black armband made of an old inner tube on Tara Riley, both of Arlington Heights, as members of the Arlington Heights Bicycle Club participated in the International Ride of Silence in honor of Mount Prospect cyclist Jodi Beaudry who died on June, 9, 2016 after being struck by an SUV.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chief Jeff Swoboda delivers his comments during Elgin's annual police memorial service Wednesday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sara DeZara of Glen Ellyn, on a break from College, makes some drawings next to "White Bison", part of the Origami in the Garden exhibit at Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Stacey Kowalczyk holds one of her chickens at her Elburn home. Kowalczyk, says that they raise the birds to provide eggs for her family.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jake Snyder, of Lake Bluff builds a pea trellis at Libertyville Gardens, a community garden open to all residents in the region Thursday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Firefighter/paramedic Brett Proctor, of Arlington Heights Fire Department Local 3015 collects donations in a boot at the intersection of Arlington Heights and Palatine roads Friday.
The Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Pete Landwehr, of the Arlington Heights Garden Club, front, and Larry Joynt, a Windsor Elementary School teacher, move framework for community garden beds that were assembled by volunteers in the District 25 maintenance garage in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Barrington Police Officer Brian Hansen waves atop the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts rooftop to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
