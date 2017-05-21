State Rep. Sam Yingling will host a document shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Grayslake North High School, 1925 Route 83, Grayslake. The event is offered at no cost. Residents will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis until the shred truck reaches capacity. Limit is two boxes per person. Paper clips and staples should be removed from documents. Old, expired or unneeded prescription drugs also will be accepted. Syringes will not be collected on-site but can be dropped off at a local police station. Call (847) 231-6262 or email repsamyingling@gmail.com.
updated: 5/21/2017 4:19 PM
Free shredding event
hello
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.