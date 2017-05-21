Free shredding event

State Rep. Sam Yingling will host a document shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Grayslake North High School, 1925 Route 83, Grayslake. The event is offered at no cost. Residents will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis until the shred truck reaches capacity. Limit is two boxes per person. Paper clips and staples should be removed from documents. Old, expired or unneeded prescription drugs also will be accepted. Syringes will not be collected on-site but can be dropped off at a local police station. Call (847) 231-6262 or email repsamyingling@gmail.com.