updated: 5/21/2017 4:21 PM

Bilingual hikes, campfires

Daily Herald report

Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods and Lake County Forest Preserve Distict are offering free bilingual nature hikes and campfires. Participants learn about local flora and fauna and socialize afterward. Each hike is staffed by a naturalist and a translator. The hikes are considered "easy" and are ¼ to 1-mile in length. All ages and abilities are welcome. Upcoming hikes are 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road. For a complete list, visit http://www.brushwoodcenter.org/Programs/.

