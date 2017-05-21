Barrington Art Festival this weekend

The Barrington Art Festival is set for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. The free fest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cook and Station streets in the village center. This year's festival features a full slate of 120 artists in all media and many price points. There also will be local food and beverages, as well as children's activities.