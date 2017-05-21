Breaking News Bar
 
Barrington Art Festival this weekend

The Barrington Art Festival is set for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. The free fest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cook and Station streets in the village center. This year's festival features a full slate of 120 artists in all media and many price points. There also will be local food and beverages, as well as children's activities.

