The Barrington Art Festival is set for Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. The free fest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cook and Station streets in the village center. This year's festival features a full slate of 120 artists in all media and many price points. There also will be local food and beverages, as well as children's activities.
updated: 5/21/2017 4:18 PM
Barrington Art Festival this weekend
