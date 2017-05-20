Weather challenges Taste of Glen Ellyn

Even for those equipped with umbrellas, the Taste of Glen Ellyn proved challenging for Saturday fest-goers.

The forecast called for thunderstorms, high winds and even hail -- certainly not what organizers from the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce had hoped for and definitely enough to discourage many festival fans.

But those who braved the forecast found the weather wasn't as bad as predicted and discovered plenty of ways to enjoy the festival's offerings: carnival rides, music, local entertainment and, of course, tasting the carnival fare and delicacies dished up by Glen Ellyn restaurants and food vendors.

Festival fans have another opportunity to check out the 40th annual Taste of Glen Ellyn, which continues from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Main Street Parking Lot between Hillside Road and Duane Street. The fest's final day features food, the carnival, a craft fair and business expo.

Throughout the day, the Community Stage added this year will host dance, theater and fitness demonstrations. Meanwhile, the Main Stage will host performances by the School of Rock, Sam Savage and Elvis tribute artist Rick Saucedo. For a full schedule, visit glenellynchamber.com.