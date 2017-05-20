Investigation finds no wrongdoing in Lake County jail inmate's death

An investigation by a regional task force found no wrongdoing occurred in the death of a Lake County jail inmate last year, authorities said.

David Butterfield, 36, of Waukegan, was pronounced dead March 4, 2016, at a Waukegan hospital after he was found unresponsive in the jail's medical unit. An autopsy by the coroner's office found the cause of death appeared to be natural.

Sheriff's police Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Saturday that an independent investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force found no wrongdoing by jail personnel. The investigation occurred as a result of a protocol adopted after a couple of controversial jail deaths in 2012.

Under the protocol, the major crime task force leads an independent investigation of any custodial death in the jail in Waukegan.

Butterfield was accused of failing to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge. While in custody, authorities said, the inmate reported he was ill from drug withdrawal symptoms and placed in the care of the jail's medical unit.

Jail medical personnel immediately began administering aid to Butterfield after he was found unresponsive and an ambulance was summoned, sheriff's police said.