Images: Jacobs High School graduation

Jacobs High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 20 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Co-Valedictorian Michael Pasetes makes his speech during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Brandon Teadt listens to speeches during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
David Corbeil (center) during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Jessica Kuhns waves at family members in the crowd during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Wesley Zawacki watches as his classmates take their seats during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Talia Tomson of Algonquin hugs her friend before the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Students walk to their seats during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Jackson Wilken puts his cap on before the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Cirrus Lingl (center) of Algonquin waits in line before the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Tamur Baig (left) and Andrew Benson takes a peak at the arena before the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
