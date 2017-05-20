Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/20/2017 8:08 PM

Images: Jacobs High School graduation

Sarah Nadar- Shaw Media

Jacobs High School held their 2017 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 20 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Co-Valedictorian Michael Pasetes makes his speech during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Brandon Teadt listens to speeches during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
David Corbeil (center) during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Jessica Kuhns waves at family members in the crowd during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Wesley Zawacki watches as his classmates take their seats during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Talia Tomson of Algonquin hugs her friend before the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Students walk to their seats during the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Jackson Wilken puts his cap on before the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Cirrus Lingl (center) of Algonquin waits in line before the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
Tamur Baig (left) and Andrew Benson takes a peak at the arena before the Harry D. Jacobs High School 2017 commencement at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Sarah Nader/Shaw Media
