Two charged after West Dundee drug shooting

Felony charges have been filed against two men arrested after a drug-related shooting Wednesday night in West Dundee.

According to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office, 27-year-old Marcos Rojas of the 5700 block of South Christiana Avenue in Chicago and 25-year-old Richy D. Sanchez of the 1300 block of Cunat Court in Lake in the Hills are both charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Rojas and Sanchez met undercover officers and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations on Wednesday night near Interstate 90 and Randall Road in Elgin to purchase cocaine, according to prosecutors. During the meeting Rojas and Sanchez fled in their vehicle with 1 kilogram of cocaine, prosecutors said, and unmarked police vehicles followed with emergency lights activated.

The vehicles stopped at Route 72 and Sleepy Hollow Road in West Dundee. Rojas then drove in the direction of a police officer, who fired multiple shots into the vehicle and struck Rojas, authorities said.

Rojas is recovering from his injuries, which were not life-threatening, in a hospital. No police were injured.

Sanchez is expected to appear for a bond hearing Saturday morning at the Kane County Judicial Center. Rojas' first court appearance will be determined once he is released from the hospital.

If convicted of the most serious charge, each would face a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Authorities continue to investigate.