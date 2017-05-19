No charges yet in West Dundee drug case where suspect was shot

No charges have been filed against two people arrested after a drug-related shooting Wednesday night in West Dundee.

It is "under investigation," according to Chris Nelson, public information officer for the Kane County state's attorney's office. He declined to say if the suspects have been admitted to the Kane County jail.

West Dundee police are referring calls for information to the state's attorney.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security Investigations were helping in a drug investigation, according to a Village of West Dundee Facebook post. Shots were fired when officers tried to arrest the two people about 6:40 p.m. at Route 72 and Sleepy Hollow Road.

One of the two suspects was injured, and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries police didn't consider life-threatening.

West Dundee and Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.