Kellermann era ends in Deer Park, new leader sworn in

hello

Dale Sands has a to-do list ready to go as Deer Park's new village president.

Bob Kellermann ended his eight-year reign as Deer Park's top elected official by swearing in Sands at Thursday night's village board meeting. Sands was first elected to the village board as a trustee as part of Kellermann's political team when he became village president in 2009.

Sands, who thanked Kellermann for his service, said there will plenty of issues for the Deer Park village board in his four-year term. Among them are sustaining revenue sources heavily dependent on retailers, forming a plan to improve stormwater drainage and exploring options for possibly moving village employees from a house on Cuba Road to other space.

"I'm looking forward to the year ahead," said Sands, who ran unopposed in April. "I think we will face many challenges. I don't see the road ahead necessarily to be smooth and straight."

Kellermann was a Deer Park trustee when he beat incumbent Scott Gifford for his first four-year term as village president and ran unopposed in 2013. He lost to Gloria Palmblad in his run for Ela Township supervisor in April.

He said he's proud of achievements, including the village going from $500,000 to $4 million in savings and continuing to not impose property taxes. He also said the village wiped out $350,000 in debt and does not owe any money.

Kellermann said Deer Park does not have politicians catering to special interests. He said the trustees and village employees are committed to serving residents.

"I think we've got the nucleus of something great," he said. "And it's been a great pleasure working with these (officials) and everybody in the village. We have great residents. If we need a resident to do special IT work, they volunteer. This is a whole different community."