Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 5/19/2017 2:42 PM

Kellermann era ends in Deer Park, new leader sworn in

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Bob Kellermann, left, ended his eight-year term as Deer Park village president Thursday night. Dale Sands was sworn in as the village's top elected official.

      Bob Kellermann, left, ended his eight-year term as Deer Park village president Thursday night. Dale Sands was sworn in as the village's top elected official.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • In the final official act of his eight-year term as Deer Park village president, Bob Kellermann, left, swears in his replacement, Dale Sands, on Thursday night.

      In the final official act of his eight-year term as Deer Park village president, Bob Kellermann, left, swears in his replacement, Dale Sands, on Thursday night.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Dale Sands has a to-do list ready to go as Deer Park's new village president.

Bob Kellermann ended his eight-year reign as Deer Park's top elected official by swearing in Sands at Thursday night's village board meeting. Sands was first elected to the village board as a trustee as part of Kellermann's political team when he became village president in 2009.

Sands, who thanked Kellermann for his service, said there will plenty of issues for the Deer Park village board in his four-year term. Among them are sustaining revenue sources heavily dependent on retailers, forming a plan to improve stormwater drainage and exploring options for possibly moving village employees from a house on Cuba Road to other space.

"I'm looking forward to the year ahead," said Sands, who ran unopposed in April. "I think we will face many challenges. I don't see the road ahead necessarily to be smooth and straight."

Kellermann was a Deer Park trustee when he beat incumbent Scott Gifford for his first four-year term as village president and ran unopposed in 2013. He lost to Gloria Palmblad in his run for Ela Township supervisor in April.

He said he's proud of achievements, including the village going from $500,000 to $4 million in savings and continuing to not impose property taxes. He also said the village wiped out $350,000 in debt and does not owe any money.

Kellermann said Deer Park does not have politicians catering to special interests. He said the trustees and village employees are committed to serving residents.

"I think we've got the nucleus of something great," he said. "And it's been a great pleasure working with these (officials) and everybody in the village. We have great residents. If we need a resident to do special IT work, they volunteer. This is a whole different community."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account