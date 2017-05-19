Breaking News Bar
 
FBI arrests Beach Park man in cocaine bust

Daily Herald report

A 42-year-old Beach Park man faces federal drug charges after FBI agents arrested him this week.

Allen Lymon was under surveillance for several weeks leading up to his arrest Tuesday, according to court papers. A search of his house and two storage facilities he frequented uncovered more than a kilogram of cocaine and crack, as well as several loaded firearms and a bundle of cash an affidavit describes as "a large amount."

Local and federal authorities began monitoring Lymon's activities in early April. Investigators reported seeing Lymon drive to and enter storage units where the drugs were later found.

Lymon told investigators he had been dealing the drugs, but would not provide information on his supplier, court papers said.

"Lymon said words to the effect of, 'I won't snitch. I'll just do my time like a man,'" according to the affidavit.

It's unclear what his bail amount is and when he is next scheduled to appear in court.

