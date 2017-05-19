Dawn Patrol: Guilty verdict in assault of Arlington Hts. senior

Guilty verdict in rape of 97-year-old Arlington Heights woman

A 97-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted in her Arlington Heights home nearly two years ago didn't live to testify against her attacker at his trial. But jurors heard her testimony, read aloud by a court reporter. And late yesterday, a Rolling Meadows jury found Frank Mendez guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion. Full story.

Batavia police say sister stabbed brother

A fight between a brother and sister yesterday afternoon in Batavia sent one man to the hospital with a stab wound, police said. Just before 3 p.m. Batavia police responded to a domestic disturbance in an apartment on the 1100 block of West Wilson Street. Full story.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Nicholas Garibay waves to family members during the Hoffman Estates High School graduation Thursday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

Hoffman Estates High School held commencement exercise last night at Willow Creek Church in South Barrington. Check out the photo gallery here.

Mount Prospect man dies after motorcycle hits car

A Mount Prospect man died Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a car in Mount Prospect, police said. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Algonquin Road and Dempster Street. Full story.

Willowbrook teen charged in hit-and-run that killed Westmont man

A Willowbrook teen has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a Westmont man after a crash that injured four others late Wednesday night. Marlon K. Myles, 19, of the 16W500 block of Honeysuckle Rose Lane, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death after the crash that happened at 11:40 p.m. at Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane, sheriff's officials said. Full story.

Two hit by gunfire in Aurora

Two people were hit by gunfire around 12:25 p.m. yesterday while in front of a house on the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Aurora, police said. Both victims were treated at an area hospital for nonlife-threatening wounds. Police say they suspect the shooting was gang-related. Full story.

West Chicago man gets 20 years

A West Chicago man was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in prison for abducting and sexually abusing children on multiple occasions. Giuseppe Ressa, 36, of the 300 block of Post Oak Circle, was found guilty in March of five counts of child abduction and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after a two-day bench trial. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy an 44 degrees this morning. Showers are possible this afternoon, with highs around 53. Lows tonight around 50. Full story.

Traffic

Robert Parker Coffin Road is closed between Schaeffer Road and Route 83 in Long Grove due to the Long Grove Chocolate Festival. Full traffic.

Why All-NBA honors could net Bulls' Butler a big payday

Dwyane Wade may have helped set up Jimmy Butler for a big payday down the road. Butler was named third-team All-NBA on yesterday, making the All-NBA team for the first time in his six seasons. Butler's scoring average has increased every year. He won the Most Improved Player Award in 2014-15, earned an Olympic gold medal last summer and was voted an all-star starter this season. Full story.

Seattle' Guillermo Heredia, front, has his jersey tugged by teammate Nelson Cruz, right, after Herdia hit a walk-off RBI single to give the Mariners a 5-4 home win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. - Associated Press

Pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia's two-out single in the ninth inning scored Jarrod Dyson from second base to give the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 win over the White Sox on Thursday night. Full story.