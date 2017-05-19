Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/19/2017 3:53 PM

Cops on doughnut shop rooftops across the suburbs for good cause

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Barrington Cop On Rooftop

    Video: Barrington Cop On Rooftop

  • Barrington Police Officer Brian Hansen waves from atop the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts rooftop to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.

      Barrington Police Officer Brian Hansen waves from atop the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts rooftop to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Barrinton Patrolman Hakeem Smith holds a jar of donations he accumulated at the corner of Route 14 and Lake Cook-Road by the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.

      Barrinton Patrolman Hakeem Smith holds a jar of donations he accumulated at the corner of Route 14 and Lake Cook-Road by the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington Village President Karen Darch makes a donation to from left, Barrington Police Sgt. Kevin Croke, Chief David Dorn and Officer Brian Hansen at the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.

      Barrington Village President Karen Darch makes a donation to from left, Barrington Police Sgt. Kevin Croke, Chief David Dorn and Officer Brian Hansen at the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington Police Officer Brian Hansen waves from atop the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts rooftop to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.

      Barrington Police Officer Brian Hansen waves from atop the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts rooftop to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington Police Officer Brian Hansen waves from atop the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts rooftop to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.

      Barrington Police Officer Brian Hansen waves from atop the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts rooftop to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Becky Brichta of Crystal Lake, who works at Lines Elementary School in Barrington, makes a donation to Barrington Police Sgt. Kevin Croke, left, and Officer Brian Hansen at the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.

      Becky Brichta of Crystal Lake, who works at Lines Elementary School in Barrington, makes a donation to Barrington Police Sgt. Kevin Croke, left, and Officer Brian Hansen at the Barrington Dunkin' Donuts to support Special Olympics Illinois Friday.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Suburban police were more than happy to be linked to doughnuts Friday morning.

For the 15th consecutive year, law enforcement officers from throughout the state got on top of Dunkin' Donuts rooftops in support of Special Olympics Illinois. They reached the roofs as early as 5 a.m.

Police officers were well represented in the Northwest suburbs. Cops sought donations on behalf of Special Olympics in Barrington, Arlington Heights, Bartlett, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Rosemont, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wheeling.

In Lake County, police from Lake Zurich, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Gurnee, Libertyville and Lincolnshire were among those at the doughnut stores.

Officers hoped to eclipse last year's $672,000 in donations while they worked the 274 Dunkin' Donuts rooftops. Their effort was specifically to raise awareness and donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Special Olympics athlete Eric Compton joined the fun at Dunkin' Donuts locations in Downers Grove and Westmont.

"My favorite part of the Dunkin' Donuts event is seeing the police officers on the roof," Compton said. "They are awesome."

In honor of the Special Olympics athletes and police officers participating in the rooftop event, Dunkin' Donuts will donate $15,000 to the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account