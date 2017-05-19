Cops on doughnut shop rooftops across the suburbs for good cause

Suburban police were more than happy to be linked to doughnuts Friday morning.

For the 15th consecutive year, law enforcement officers from throughout the state got on top of Dunkin' Donuts rooftops in support of Special Olympics Illinois. They reached the roofs as early as 5 a.m.

Police officers were well represented in the Northwest suburbs. Cops sought donations on behalf of Special Olympics in Barrington, Arlington Heights, Bartlett, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Rosemont, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wheeling.

In Lake County, police from Lake Zurich, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Gurnee, Libertyville and Lincolnshire were among those at the doughnut stores.

Officers hoped to eclipse last year's $672,000 in donations while they worked the 274 Dunkin' Donuts rooftops. Their effort was specifically to raise awareness and donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Special Olympics athlete Eric Compton joined the fun at Dunkin' Donuts locations in Downers Grove and Westmont.

"My favorite part of the Dunkin' Donuts event is seeing the police officers on the roof," Compton said. "They are awesome."

In honor of the Special Olympics athletes and police officers participating in the rooftop event, Dunkin' Donuts will donate $15,000 to the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run.