Cleanup week in Hawthorn Woods

The annual spring cleanup week for Hawthorn Woods residents will be Monday, May 22, to Friday, May 26. Acceptable items will be picked up on regularly scheduled pickup days only and must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. Material must be bundled so one person can pick it up and can't exceed 50 pounds or four feet in length. Appliances and electronics, concrete, demolition materials, batteries and rubber tires will not be accepted. Waste generated by contractors or commercial vendors will not be accepted. Call Waste Management North from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays at (800) 796-9696 for details.