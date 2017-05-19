The annual spring cleanup week for Hawthorn Woods residents will be Monday, May 22, to Friday, May 26. Acceptable items will be picked up on regularly scheduled pickup days only and must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. Material must be bundled so one person can pick it up and can't exceed 50 pounds or four feet in length. Appliances and electronics, concrete, demolition materials, batteries and rubber tires will not be accepted. Waste generated by contractors or commercial vendors will not be accepted. Call Waste Management North from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays at (800) 796-9696 for details.
updated: 5/19/2017 4:23 PM
Cleanup week in Hawthorn Woods
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Hawthorn Woods
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.