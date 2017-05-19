Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/19/2017 4:23 PM

Cleanup week in Hawthorn Woods

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The annual spring cleanup week for Hawthorn Woods residents will be Monday, May 22, to Friday, May 26. Acceptable items will be picked up on regularly scheduled pickup days only and must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. Material must be bundled so one person can pick it up and can't exceed 50 pounds or four feet in length. Appliances and electronics, concrete, demolition materials, batteries and rubber tires will not be accepted. Waste generated by contractors or commercial vendors will not be accepted. Call Waste Management North from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays at (800) 796-9696 for details.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account