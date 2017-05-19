Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 5/19/2017 11:21 AM

Bail set at $100,000 for Willowbrook teen charged in fatal crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Marlon Myles

    Marlon Myles

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Willowbrook teen charged in the hit-and-run death of a Westmont man after a crash that injured four others late Wednesday night.

Marlon K. Myles, 19, of the 16W500 block of Honeysuckle Rose Lane, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death after the crash at 11:42 p.m. at Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane.

A silver Nissan carrying Abin Mathew, 26, of Westmont, and four others was traveling south on Route 83 just before midnight when a 1999 Buick driven by Myles pulled out from Mockingbird Lane, causing the two vehicles to collide, Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Johnston said. After the collision, Johnston said Mathew's car "fishtailed" before going off the road and striking a tree.

Johnston said Myles fled and within 25 minutes was texting photos of his damaged car, which he calls "El Chapo," to friends.

"El Chapo has been injured," he wrote.

Police arrested Myles at his apartment, about four hours after the crash.

Mathew was pronounced dead at the scene. The DuPage County coroner's office set his preliminary cause of death as multiple blunt force traumas. The four injured people were taken to area hospitals.

Myles is next due in court on June 6 in courtroom 4000. Myles told Judge Joseph Bucos he is unlikely to post the bail.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account