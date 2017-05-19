Bail set at $100,000 for Willowbrook teen charged in fatal crash

Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Willowbrook teen charged in the hit-and-run death of a Westmont man after a crash that injured four others late Wednesday night.

Marlon K. Myles, 19, of the 16W500 block of Honeysuckle Rose Lane, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death after the crash at 11:42 p.m. at Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane.

A silver Nissan carrying Abin Mathew, 26, of Westmont, and four others was traveling south on Route 83 just before midnight when a 1999 Buick driven by Myles pulled out from Mockingbird Lane, causing the two vehicles to collide, Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Johnston said. After the collision, Johnston said Mathew's car "fishtailed" before going off the road and striking a tree.

Johnston said Myles fled and within 25 minutes was texting photos of his damaged car, which he calls "El Chapo," to friends.

"El Chapo has been injured," he wrote.

Police arrested Myles at his apartment, about four hours after the crash.

Mathew was pronounced dead at the scene. The DuPage County coroner's office set his preliminary cause of death as multiple blunt force traumas. The four injured people were taken to area hospitals.

Myles is next due in court on June 6 in courtroom 4000. Myles told Judge Joseph Bucos he is unlikely to post the bail.