Wheaton man died of head injuries from fall at Wrigley

The Wheaton man who fell over a railing Tuesday night while leaving Wrigley Field died of head injuries suffered in the fall, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Thursday.

Richard E. Garrity, 42, of the 2300 block of Embden Lane, suffered craniocerebral injuries resulting from a "fall from height," the medical examiner said. His death was ruled accidental.

Garrity was pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.