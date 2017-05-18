Suspected robber fatally shot by off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed by an off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy Wednesday afternoon during a suspected robbery at a salon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Two men tried to rob the salon at 1:39 p.m. in the first block of West 69th Street, Chicago Police said.

The female Cook County sheriff's deputy discharged her weapon, fatally striking Rashad Wells, according to authorities. The other suspected robber escaped. It was not immediately known if he also was wounded.

Wells lived less than half a mile from where he was shot, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The sheriff's deputy was safe and unharmed, according to the Cook County sheriff's office.

