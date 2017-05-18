Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/18/2017 7:34 AM

One dead in hit-and-run crash on Route 83 late Wednesday

Lee Filas
 
 

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash that killed one person and left four others injured near Willowbrook, DuPage County Sheriff officials announced early Thursday.

Officials said in a news release early Thursday that a silver Nissan was traveling southbound on Route 83 just before midnight when a red or maroon colored vehicle pulled out from Mockingbird Lane, causing the two vehicles to collide.

After the crash, the maroon vehicle left the scene of the accident, officials said.

Police did not release any information regarding the deceased or the people injured in the Nissan. The four injured people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to please contact the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at (630) 407-2400.

